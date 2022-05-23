IN PICTURES: Laois Offaly school goes the distance for charity

The Parents Council at Coláiste Íosagáin in Portarlington held the annual 5 km fun run fundraiser on Friday morning May 20 .
Parents said that despite the showers, it was a great platform for the amazing school community and provided parents with an opportunity to thank the very generous local business for their support.
Local photographer Michael Scully went along to the event for the Leinster Express. TAP NEXT TO SEE MORE OF HIS PHOTOS.
