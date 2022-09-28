Experts reveal 6 ways to stay safe when driving this Autumn

With the change of seasons resulting in altered driving conditions, now is the time to take steps to ensure your car is roadworthy ahead of winter.

We have officially entered Autumn, and whether you love or hate the cooler mornings and darker nights, the changes in weather will affect our roads and driving regardless. From busier roads, as school traffic resumes to fallen leaves making roads slippier, there are many factors we need to consider when taking to the roads during Autumn.

Car Insurance experts Chill have put together the ultimate tips for driving safely over the next few months.

TOP DRIVING TIPS THIS AUTUMN



Look out for leaves

They may look pretty and symbolise the Autumn months, but driving through rural areas where leaves have fallen onto the roads can quickly become dangerous, particularly when wet. Leaves can hide hazards such as potholes as well as decrease your tyres grip on the roads. Falling leaves can potentially land on your windscreen and obstruct your view, so make sure before setting off that no leaves are stuck between your wipers. When driving through areas with fallen debris, be sure to slow down and drive carefully, taking particular care when going round corners and giving you extra time to stop.

Beware of the fog

Foggy mornings are on the rise which can reduce visibility, so be sure to leave extra room between the vehicle in front of you to increase reaction time if any hazard was to occur. Set your headlights to low beam to help you see and be seen on the roads. Take extra care at junctions and avoid high beams as this can dazzle other drivers and make visibility even worse.

Stay stocked up

From antifreeze to coolant, it’s important to remain stocked up on the essentials for your car all year round, but particularly in the colder months. For example, windscreen wash can help prevent glare and we all know that de-icer is a lifesaver on a frosty morning. Other key items you should keep in your vehicle include an ice scraper, torch, map and blankets - it’s better to be over than under-prepared!

Check your tyres

Again, this tip applies all year round but having the correct tread depth and tyre pressure is vital during cooler temperatures. Tyres with the correct tread are not only a legal requirement but they improve steering and the speed at which the vehicle stops.

Cooler air increases the rate at which your tyre pressure deflates, so be sure to check this regularly and pump it up when necessary. If your tyres are becoming worn, a new set for the winter months is advised.

Prepare for glare

There are a number of ways you can minimise the affects of sun glare and improve your visibility. Firstly, you should ensure your windscreen is clean at all times, as stained glass can intensify the glare. Another key way to avoid glare is to use your vehicle’s sun vsiors and wear sunglasses to block out the rays. Drive slowly and take extra care whilst on the roads to account for any dazzling.

Get ready for rain

Let’s face it, we’re generally pretty used to driving in the rain but for newer drivers and even veterans of the road, the importance of safe driving in wet conditions can’t be understated. Rain increases stopping distances and we get a lot of it from Autumn onwards, so it’s very important to increase the distance between yourself and the vehicle in front. Slow down and regularly check your brakes after driving through puddles and wet surfaces.