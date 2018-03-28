REVEALED: A breakdown of every Offaly road that will be upgraded this year
The condition of the roads has been an ongoing issue
It was reported at the March meeting of Offaly County Council that the total funding allocation for the 2018 Roadworks Programme has increased year on year by €2.5 million.
The €11.9 million to be spent on upgrade and maintenence work on Offaly's roads this year comes from three sources - internal council funding, the TII and the Department of Transport.
The TII will supply €2.5 million, the Department of Transport €7.69 million, and Offaly County Council itself €1.64 million.
A breakdown was also given for the full spend of the money, and while a lot of it will be spread around the county in terms of general maintenance, a large number of specific roads were named in the report, outlining how much money has been earmarked for works on those routes.
Here is a road by road breakdown of the spend for 2018:
BIRR AREA
The following roads in the Birr area will undergo the listed works in 2018:
TULLAMORE AREA
The following roads in the Tullamore area will undergo the listed works in 2018:
EDENDERRY AREA
The following roads in the Edenderry area will undergo the listed works in 2018:
