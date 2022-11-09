€2,000 of criminal damage to parked van in Birr

Birr Gardaí are seeking assistance with their investigation into a vandalism case where a van was badly damaged.
€2,000 worth of criminal damage was caused to a parked van in Birr last week.
The act of vandalism happened between 6pm on Wednesday November 2nd and 6pm on Thursday November 3rd in Drumbane Birr.
The damage was caused to a number of the van's panels.
Gardaí are appealing to anyone who may have witnessed anything to please contact them at (057) 91 20016.
The Banagher College ‘Hackathon’ team: Front (l. to r.) Teachers Ms L. McDowall, Mr T. O’ Brien, Ms C. Dennehy. Back; Students Ethan Cusack, Seán Daly, Rachel Cleary, Katie Flanagan.
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.