I.T. manager was driving at 'horrific' speed of 202kph on M6 near Kilbeggan

An I.T. manager from Athlone was charged with driving at 202kph during a recent Tullamore District Court sitting.
An Athlone man was charged with driving at 202kph on the M6 near Kilbeggan, during a recent Tullamore Court sitting.
Samir Ouzougogh, 18 An Fionnan, Magazine Road, Athlone committed the offence on July 24, 2021 at Ardan Kilbeggan
The defending solicitor said his client was seeking to have the dangerous driving charge reduced to careless driving. Judge Patricia Cronin refused to do this. “202 kilometres per hour,” she remarked, “ is a horrific speed to be driving on a motorway. It's 82kph over the speed limit. To my mind, this is dangerous not careless driving.”
The defending solicitor Marc Bairead said his client apologised for “the foolishness of his speed. He drove at this speed for only a very short time and quickly returned to the legal speed.” Mr Bairead said Ouzougogh is 43 years of age and works as an I.T. Manager in Athlone. He had no previous convictions. “He got a shock when he got the summons to court for an offence of dangerous driving,” added Mr Bairead.
Sgt James O'Sullivan pointed out that the Gardaí only issue Fixed Charge Notices for speeds up to 200kph. Once the speed goes above that then a court summons is issued.
Mr Bairead said his client was pleading not guilty to dangerous driving and was seeking a hearing date. The case was adjourned to February 20th, 2023 for hearing.
Damien McLoughlin (St. Rynagh’s) is first to the ball ahead of Padraig Cantwell (Shamrocks) in last year's IHC semi-final.
Three Offaly groups and organisations were announced as county winners in the National Lottery Good Causes Awards 2022.
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.