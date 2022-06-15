New Community Action Plan launched to create a better Cloghan



The village of Cloghan launched its Community Action Plan last week, and marked the occasion by holding a walk around Loch Clochán on Thursday morning June 9th.

Driven by Offaly Local Development Company and a steering group of local people, the plan has many goals including creating more facilities in the village. The Community Plan will run between now and 2026.

The community of Cloghan engaged in the Community Planning process previously in 2007, which resulted in the creation of the Cloghan Area Community Action Plan, 2008 – 2012. There have been remarkable developments in the village and its surrounding area since the implementation of this first plan.

"The idea behind Community Planning," says OLDC, "is that it's a process by which communities are supported by various funding streams to take ownership and responsibility for their area. The locals identify key strengths of the locality and opportunities for future development. They put in place actions that build the social, recreational, environmental and economic future of the community."

Cloghan has had a number of successful community planning exercises in the past, which have generated positive outcomes for the village and its surrounding area. These include the Millennium Park, the Cloghan K, Cloghan Playground and Loch Clochán, all of which have brought vibrancy to the village, enhanced community life and provided much needed community recreational spaces.

In light of changes that are anticipated in the village’s socio-economic environment in the near future and the changes that are taking place in rural Ireland in general, it was thought necessary to draw up another Action Plan. The plan is aiming to access new funding streams which are now available to the rural areas of the country. Some of the new funding streams are specific to the midland areas of the country in which Cloghan is located, where changes in traditional employment opportunities are likely to have a significant impact.

In response to all of these factors, a number of people active in the village’s social, economic and environmental spheres came together and with the assistance of Offaly Local Development Company prepared the action plan, which identifies specific steps that can be taken to further enhance the development of Cloghan.

“The village is situated on the N62 between Ferbane and Birr,” the plan points out. “From the village square roads also lead to Tullamore, Shannonbridge and Belmont, hence Cloghan is often referred to as ‘the crossroads of West Offaly’. With its rural setting, Cloghan has a rich heritage as a fair town, but in more recent years, employment opportunities were largely dependent on Bord na Móna and the ESB. Closures and job losses throughout the past few decades have presented many challenges to the community.”

The plan points out that the population of the village is 980 people. Unlike Offaly as a whole its population has gone down in recent years, but only very marginally. 13% of Cloghan's population is aged 65 or over, while 22% is aged between zero and fourteen years of age.

“In November 2021,” the plan continues, “staff of Offaly Local Development Company reached out to active citizens within the community in an effort to form a steering group, whose main role was to oversee the process of creating a Community Action Plan.” A Community Survey was carried out which revealed some interesting information. Overall, 46% of respondents rated Cloghan as a very good place in which to live. Only 29% of respondents stated that Cloghan is a better place to live now than five years ago; however, 60% of respondents can see potential for Cloghan to improve over the next five years. Many areas were highlighted as needing improvements.

When asked if the old health centre should be turned into a functional building, 85% of the respondents agreed that it should be developed.

The majority of respondents stated that there were not enough facilities or groups for both young and older residents.

Young people want to see the creation of a Youth Café, the organisation of discos and daytrips; a Foróige presence; and music and dance classes.

Older residents want physical activity sessions; coffee mornings; craft activities / workshops; fun / social activities; a men's shed; bingo mornings.

Looking at social issues, drug use and anti-social behaviour were identified as the most concerning social issues for the households of respondents.

When asked about a community noticeboard in Cloghan, the majority of respondents stated that it would be useful, with various locations suggested.

74% of respondents stated that they would be interested in participating in events with the focus on getting to know their neighbours, with social walks, markets and coffee mornings identified as being the most popular ideas.

51% of respondents are aware of the heritage of the Gallen brick, with 40% of respondents interested in participating in projects to share or preserve this heritage. 40% of respondents identified the use of brick to enhance community spaces as a potential project, while 32% were interested in story telling events/walks and 26% were keen to participate in community art projects.

Looking at central heating systems, oil-fuelled central heating is most frequently used within the households of the village, with peat being the next most common form of heating. 85% of the respondents said they currently have no plans to change their central heating system, with cost and recent investment being listed as the most common barriers to change.

When asked about dog fouling in the village, 59% said that it's an issue. 56% stated that littering is an issue as well.

11% of respondents are either thinking of setting up a business or know somebody that is thinking of setting up a business in or near Cloghan. Issues preventing set up are vast, with funding, broadband and support identified as the main barriers.

59% of respondents see a need for a remote working hub in the Cloghan area.

Many other things were identified as needing improvement also, with the current traffic system identified as a priority. Access to medical services is the second item most in need of improvement, followed by the general appearance of the village, the derelict houses, the number of shops in the area and the limited options for socialising. People also want to see regular markets in the village; to explore the feasibility of creating a study hub for use by students of second and third level residing in the Cloghan area; and to research the feasibility of a community shed in the area, which would be accessible to all interested residents.

A lot of respondents said speeding drivers is a problem. Many respondents also said there's a need for electric car charging points. 76% said they would like to learn more about Energy Master Plans and how they might benefit Cloghan.

If you'd like to get your own copy of the action plan, or if you'd like to become more involved in the community, please email Louise Larkin at llarkin@offalyldc.ie

Louise says funds have been provided by Offaly County Council for a community art project in the village. The project will get underway during the summer months. “We're looking for adults, of all ages,” said Louise, “to get involved in creating a mosaic depicting Cloghan and its environs. Mosaic workshops will take place over the summer months.” If you would like to get involved please email Louise.

People are also invited to St Mary's Hall this Thursday June 16th for a cuppa and a chat to mark the launch of the Action Plan. 10.30am to 12.30.



