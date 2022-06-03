Search

03 Jun 2022

Penalty heartbreak for brave Banagher College

Penalty heartbreak for brave Banagher College

The Banagher College U-17 team which lost out on penalties to St Mary’s Edenderry in the West Leinster final in Gainestown.

Reporter:

Reporter

03 Jun 2022 10:36 AM

Banagher College missed out on the West Leinster title in the cruellest of fashion in Gainestown, when they lost out on the dreaded penalties after a gripping clash with St Mary’s Edenderry finished all square.

A determined Banagher College team had given their all in normal time, but despite some heroics from keeper and captain Charlie Raper, Edenderry were that bit more emphatic with their penalties and took the glory on the day.

The game had been tight throughout as a depleted Banagher College team defended resolutely but struggled to create enough good chances to win the game. Edenderry took the lead early on with a finish from close range, and then followed this up by creating a number of other good opportunities – all of which were kept out through a mixture of dogged defending and some fine goalkeeping from the Banagher keeper.

Eventually Banagher College did manage to get a foothold in the game and began to create a few chances of their own. One of the best of these was a clever dribble into the box by playmaker Jack Slevin that led to a penalty, which Slevin himself calmly converted to leave the teams level at 1- 1 going into the half-time break.

The second half followed a similar pattern as the first, with the powerful St Mary’s midfield dominating possession, but being consistently held at bay by the hardworking Banagher College defensive unit. The Banagher lads however were always looking to break, and created a number of decent half-chances, but unfortunately none of them came to fruition, meaning the lottery of penalties was left to decide the title.

Despite their painful penalty defeat, the Banagher College team walked away with their heads held high after a hugely committed performance against a very strong St Mary’s team. The defeat brings to end a remarkable period of success for this group, who had remained undefeated from U-15 right through to U-17 level.

PANEL: Charlie Raper, Jack Rosney, Jack Slevin, Jack Loughnane, Mark Kilkenny, Shane Coughlan, Nicholas Perry, Kieran Clancy, Paul Cahalan, Shane Cleary, Eric Rigney, Callum Moore, Paul Cannon, Alex Regan, Luke Bowe, Piotr Tomaszewski, Kian Costello, Billy Turley, Alan Gilligan, Caoimhin Malone, Shane McDermott, Ricky Fitzsimons, Finn Gohery.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Leader
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media