35 Birr houses to be completed by end of 2022

An air to water heat pump
Senior Engineer John Cunningham told the May meeting of Birr Municipal District that 35 new Council housing units will be completed in Woodfield (beside McAuley Drive) Birr by the end of 2022.
“Nine units have been completed to date,” he said, “ and the new tenants are very happy with them.”
Cllr Clare Claffey said speed ramps might be needed in Woodfield as it's a busy place at the moment. “It's an accident waiting to happen,” she said. “People are mentioning the problem to me a lot.”
Cllr John Carroll said the Woodfield houses have been built to a very high standard. He praised the contractor for being very amenable.
Mr Cunningham said the houses have been fitted with air to water heat pumps.
Cllr Eamon Dooley said he is sceptical about the efficiency of heat pumps.
