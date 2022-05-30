31 housing units being retrofitted in Birr MD







Senior Engineer John Cunningham told the May meeting of Birr Municipal District that 31 Council housing units are presently being retrofitted in Birr MD. He said funding has also been confirmed for another 26 units on a county-wide basis.

Cllr John Clendennen said because of the turf ban controversy it will be probably wise to push the wood pellet stove alternative as much as possible.

He said retrofitting should be kept to the minimum of disruption for those people who are having their homes retrofitted. “We should also ensure that the contractors are always local.”

Cllr John Carroll said quite a few people are living on their own in big, draughty houses, “when they would be better off living in smaller, retrofitted houses.”

Cllr Peter Ormond asked if the Council is giving priority to the OAPs when it comes to retrofitting. “I hope we are. The OAPs are most worried about the proposed turf ban. They are worried about the high cost of oil for heating. It is essential that our aims remain humanitarian.”

Mr Cunningham said some people didn't want their houses retrofitted. “Some of them came around to our way of thinking when we pointed out the cost benefits, the comfort benefits and the benefit for the environment. Anyone who has had their house retrofitted is overjoyed with the result. The improved comfort, the improved warmth, trumps everything else. People are grateful not having to lug turf around anymore or clean up the ashes.”

Mr Cunningham told Cllr Clendennen that wood pellet stoves won't be allowed in new Council houses, such as the 35 new units in Woodfield Birr. “We wanted to install the stoves but the Department told us no.” He said there will be no central hearth or real flames. The houses will be solely heated by air to water heat pumps.

"75% of our social houses in the county were burning solid fuel in 2015. Now it's reduced to 65%."

