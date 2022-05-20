Search

20 May 2022

Roscrea's Coláiste Phobal put in excellent performance in East Munster Championships

Aaron Dunford after his double victory in the Inter 100m and 200m in the East Munster School Chapionships

Reporter:

Midland Tribune Reporter

20 May 2022 2:48 PM

It was a return to the track in Templemore for the boys of Coláiste Phobal Ros Cré on Wednesday, May 12 for the East Munster Championships.

Aaron Dunford had a splendid day out, when he won the double in the Intermediate boys 100m and 200m. This was a fine achievement as there was little time for him to recover between heats and finals in both events. The 200m was up first, and after winning his heat, Aaron was reasonably confident heading into the final.

He had a good run here and with a time of 24.46 he comfortably brought home the gold medal. After a short break, the heats of the 100m took place and again Aaron crossed the line in 1st place. Hoping that he had enough left in the legs, Aaron lined up for the final.

Once again he had a comprehensive victory in a time of 11.73 to finish in 1st place. Aaron now goes forward to the Munster finals in Templemore on May 21st. 

Michael Fitzgerald and Graham Dooley also competed well in the senior boys long jump. The friendly rivalry between this pair, brings out the best in both of them. Unfortunately they both narrowly missed out on the medals, with Michael finishing 4th with a best jump of 5.45m and Graham in 5th place with his jump of 5.31m. 

 Janus van der Merve came 4th in the senior shot putt. His best throw of 8.00m is testament to his potential in this event as he has only recently taken up the sport. Likewise for Damian Tomkow, who is new to the sport, his throw of 6.21 in the junior shot, indicates that with further training, he can be a future medal contender in this event. 

Liam O Reilly ran in the senior boys 1500m and Killian Curtis in the inter boys 100m. Both of these athletes will compete in the same age group next year, so hopefully will continue to train and improve their performances. 

Well done to all the athletes and the very best of luck to Aaron Dunford in the Munster finals. 

