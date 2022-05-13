Search

€85,500 for Tipperary Tourism and Recreational Facilities – Lowry

The beautiful Devils Bit is one of the Tipperary's many touristattractions

Reporter:

Reporter

13 May 2022 4:54 PM

Tipperary has been granted funding of €85,500 as part of a new five year strategy with Coillte designed to boost rural tourism.

Deputy Michael Lowry has welcomed the news announced by Minister for Rural and Community Development, Heather Humphreys, TD, saying that the funding will develop the outdoor recreation facilities that Coillte provides across its recreational sites in the county.  

Deputy Lowy says that 18 projects across Tipperary will benefit from this funding, which will help enhance outdoor attractions. ‘This is important for both physical and mental health. Investing in the outdoors is vitally important for people of all ages.’

Making the announcement, Minister Humphreys said that Coillte is Ireland’s largest forester and also Ireland&#39;s largest provider of outdoor recreation space. The Coillte estate includes 260 recreational forests, 12 forest parks, 3,000km of way-marked walking trails and six purpose-built world-class mountain biking facilities.

‘Over the last two years we have seen a major increase in the number of people accessing outdoor recreation infrastructure. Coillte is uniquely placed to assist us in meeting that demand to ensure that people can continue to enjoy the unique advantages offered by the Irish countryside’.

‘In the past year Coillte has recorded a significant increase in visitor numbers to its Forest Parks and recreation sites. This funding will assist Coillte in Tipperary in the upgrading of facilities to meet the increased demand for access to these amenities’ says Deputy Lowry.

