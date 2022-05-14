Slieve Bloom mountainbike trails host Biking Blitz competition

Saturday's winners in a very hotly contested competition
The new Slieve Bloom mountain bike trails burst into life last weekend and hosted a competition with a very strong local attendance.
Biking Blitz recently held their first mountain bike race along the newly developed Slieve Bloom trails.
Last Saturday's race took place at Baunreagh outside Mountrath and Sunday's race took place at Kinnitty.
This network of purpose built trails took riders through beautiful forest and scenic landscapes, with fantastic views and scenery.
Local mountain bike enthusiast Daithi Mulvey from Killavilla claimed a podium place at Baunreagh, coming in 3rd place.
First place went to Ben O'Keeffe with Callum Steadman coming in 2nd place and on Sunday, Ryan McCarthy returned home 1st, with the podium winners from Saturday coming in the same order after Ryan.
