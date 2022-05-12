Rent in Tipperary is "spiraling out of control" - Browne

Sinn Féin TD Martin Browne has commented on the latest rental report from Daft.ie which shows that rents are continuing to rise to worrying levels across Tipperary.

Teachta Browne said: "The latest Daft.ie rental report for the first three months of 2022 shows that the average asking

rent is up 12.4% in Tipperary compared to this time last year. This is a crisis. These shocking rent increases are not accompanied by similar hikes in wages and with the cost of living through the roof, people will struggle to meet these rises.

“People on ordinary incomes are struggling to pay the cost of their rent and are under huge financial pressure. Far too many workers and families here in Tipperary are worrying every day about how they will pay their rent. This should not be happening.

“Clearly the 2% cap in rent pressure zones isn’t working, while those living outside rent pressure zones are feeling the full force of the market rises. The government must stand up for renters here in Tipperary and ensure that rents are cut drastically, so that they are at levels that are affordable for people on ordinary incomes.

“We need a ban on rent increases on all existing and new tenancies, and we need government to put money back in renters’ pockets through a refundable tax credit worth a month’s rent. Government must also accept that we need to see affordable cost rental delivered at scale. At least 4,000 units per year to meet affordable rental demand”, the Tipperary TD said.