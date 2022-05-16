Search

16 May 2022

Rat problem in North Tipp council houses

rat

Refuse at the back of a couple of North Tipp Council houses has led to a rat problem in the area.

Reporter:

Derek Fanning

16 May 2022 7:19 PM

Email:

derek.fanning@iconicnews.ie

A rat problem in a couple of Council houses in a housing estate in North Tipperary was highlighted during last week's Nenagh Municipal District meeting.

“I have had a query about a problem of vermin in a couple of Nenagh MD houses”, commented Cllr Michael O'Meara during the meeting.

“These are two houses beside each other in a housing estate. People are living in them but there is refuse at the back of the houses which is attracting vermin. The Council is saying the tenants, according to the code of practice for tenants, have to keep the area behind their houses clear of rubbish; but it is just not happening. We need to do something about this. The tenants don't want to do it because they believe we should be doing it.”

A few days after the Nenagh MD meeting Cllr O'Meara told the Midland Tribune that he had contacted the Litter Warden and steps are being taken by the Council to remove the refuse. He pointed out that once the refuse is removed the rat problem should disappear.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Leader
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media