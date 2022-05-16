Rat problem in North Tipp council houses

A rat problem in a couple of Council houses in a housing estate in North Tipperary was highlighted during last week's Nenagh Municipal District meeting.

“I have had a query about a problem of vermin in a couple of Nenagh MD houses”, commented Cllr Michael O'Meara during the meeting.

“These are two houses beside each other in a housing estate. People are living in them but there is refuse at the back of the houses which is attracting vermin. The Council is saying the tenants, according to the code of practice for tenants, have to keep the area behind their houses clear of rubbish; but it is just not happening. We need to do something about this. The tenants don't want to do it because they believe we should be doing it.”

A few days after the Nenagh MD meeting Cllr O'Meara told the Midland Tribune that he had contacted the Litter Warden and steps are being taken by the Council to remove the refuse. He pointed out that once the refuse is removed the rat problem should disappear.