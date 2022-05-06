TY Students enjoy trip to Birr Outdoor Adventure Centre

Students participated in gorge walking on their day with Birr Outdoor Education Centre.
This week Transition Year students from Colaiste Phobal Ros Cre had the chance to experience a very enjoyable day out with Birr Outdoor Adventure Centre.
During the day the students participated in both gorge walking and tag archery activities taking in the Silver River and Kinnitty woods. Thanks again to Birr Outdoor Education Centre and their staff for a fantastic time.
Student Achievements
Orlagh Phelan, Ciara Maher and Nicola Cleary, students from Colaiste Phobal Roscrea were part of the Offaly Minor Camogie team that won the Leinster U-18 A Shield final. Offaly beat Wexford 1-7 to 0-7.
Huge congratulations to Third Year student Emma Phelan who was part of the team declared “World Champions” of the Four Hand 13-16. Emma dances with the Flynn O'Kane Academy of Irish Dance. Well done to all!
Students from Naomh Cronan recently completed their English CBA on their Culture.
