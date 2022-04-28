Search

28 Apr 2022

Major extension for Borrisokane Community College welcomed

Borrisokane Community College

28 Apr 2022 4:01 PM

EDUCATION in Borrisokane is set for a major boost following the approval of a large extension for the secondary school in the town by the Fianna Fáil Education Minister, Norma Foley.

This exciting news was announced by Tipperary’s Government TD, Jackie Cahill. This large development, which is being funded by the Department of Education under the Additional Accommodation Scheme, will comprise 3x general purpose classrooms, 1x technical graphics room, 1x home economics room, 1x art room, 1x special education room, 1x technologies prep area, and 1x project storeroom.

The Fianna Fáil TD for Tipperary said: “Minister Foley contacted me this evening with some very exciting news for Borrisokane and surrounding areas. She has, just today, signed off on a major injection of funding for education in Borrisokane, that will see a new, large extension being provided for Borrisokane Community College under the Additional Accommodation Scheme.

“While I cannot reveal the value of funding being provided for today, I can confirm that it is a considerable sum. It is normal practice for the Department not to reveal the value of funding until after the tender process is complete.

“I have no doubt that this will be a major boost to education in Borrisokane and surrounding areas, with the provision of a new, state-of-the-art extension for the school. Fianna Fáil has a very proud history of hard work and delivery in the Borrisokane and Lower Ormond areas, and I am delighted to see a Fianna Fáil Education Minister delivering for the area again today.

“I would like to thank Minister Foley for her work on this. I would also like to acknowledge the great effort of the school management and leadership, and I congratulate them on their successful application”, Cahill concluded.

