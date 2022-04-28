NTDC is going green and lowering Tipperary's carbon footprint

NORTH Tipperary Development Company (NTDC) in partnership with NTDC Tús and NTDC Rural Social Scheme (RSS) have announced the purchase of an electric vehicle and the installation of an electric vehicle charging point at their Nenagh Office.

David Kyne, NTDC Tús & RSS Supervisor’s Co-ordinator, stated that “the Company wanted a sustainable, cost-effective and environmentally friendly alternative to the diesel van currently being used to facilitate the delivery of their employment support programmes. After considerable research, NTDC chose the Renault Kangoo ZE van due to its realistic driving range of 190km from the battery and its low maintenance and running costs. The new van provides NTDC with the perfect sustainable solution at a greatly reduced cost of ownership. The installation of an electric charging point at the Nenagh Office will allow electric vehicles to be fully charged, from zero to 100%, in seven hours on average. There are also cost benefits for the projects supported by the vehicle”.

Jim Finn, Chair of NTDC, commented that “the electrification of transport is a key part of North Tipperary Development Company's Strategic Plan and our sustainability goals. This initiative comes following the recent energy upgrade of NTDC’s Kickham Street Thurles Office. Supported through the LEADER Programme, the upgrade comprised an LED lighting upgrade and the installation of a PV collection unit. NTDC aims to become a leader in the green economy and sustainable communities in a local development context; both of these initiatives, together with the commencement of the Smart Villages Rural Development Training roll-out, are important steps in the right direction”.

Michael Murray, NTDC CEO, stated that “NTDC plan to develop knowledge and expertise on the drivers of sustainable behaviours at a community level and enter collaborations with research institutes and other specialised bodies, such as the Tipperary Energy Agency. These steps will be central to developing a model to assist communities in adopting actions and strategies that respond to climate change by both mitigation and adaptation. The Company also plan to provide a programme to support communities in becoming green and to facilitate the provision of incentives to communities in becoming more sustainable. Finally, NTDC plan to lead by example through developing internal policies for enhancing the sustainable behaviour of the organisation and its staff, with the organisation itself becoming a Sustainable Energy Community”.