Weekend of events as Cloughjordan Honours Thomas MacDonagh

The Thomas MacDonagh Museum in Cloughjordan
THE launch of Cloughjordan Heritage Volume XI will open the programme for this annual event on April 29th, at 8.15pm. All are welcome to attend in the Thomas MacDonagh Museum.
The Summer School, on Saturday at 11am, examines the New State of Éire, emerging in the early 1920s. Guest of honour is Joe MacDonagh, grandson of Joseph MacDonagh TD who tragically died in 1922.
At the Museum on Saturday evening there will be a ‘Night of Music, Song and Story’ and a guided walk along the boardwalk in Scohaboy Bog on the following day, May Day, at 3pm.
Picture shows steel pillars on the footpath and some of the gullies which are also causing issues in Daingean
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.