TD accuses Minister of "blinkered approach" to Roscrea Dean Maxwell

Roscrea faces losing it's long-term stay beds in the town's only public nursing home and today a Tipperary TD was very critical of the government's approach to the situation in Roscrea.

Tipperary Sinn Féin TD, Martin Browne said the Minister’s "blinkered approach to community healthcare must be resisted as she sees no future in long-stay beds in Roscrea".

Following the latest meeting with the Minister for Older People on the future of the Dean Maxwell in Roscrea, Deputy Browne said it was essentially a rehash of the last month’s meeting, in which long-stay beds do not feature in the HSE or the Department’s vision for Roscrea.

“Once again, I was left in no doubt that as far as the Minister is concerned, there is no future for long stay beds in Roscrea.

“And again, the Minster spoke of three options that have been considered for Roscrea, with option three which includes independent living and wrap around services for people with dementia, her preferred one – leaving out any possibility for long-stay beds.

“But even that option is something we are being asked to accept without any commitment that this will happen.

“The HSE are asking us to blindly agree to something that there are no plans for or commitments to.

“I also raised the constant references being made to reports which are being given as the basis for their attitude towards the Dean Maxwell.

“I referenced how the HSE has adopted this approach to St Brigid’s in Carrick-on-Suir, yet have provided little basis for their claims, despite repeated pressure to do so.

“I pointed out that our aging population should make it all the more essential that long stay beds are retained in Roscrea, as well as being provided in Nenagh. There are, and always will be people in Roscrea’s community that will need long stay beds. They will want to stay within the community that they are attached to.

“As I have said before, I welcome any measures that provide for independent living and wrap around services. But Roscrea still wants long stay beds at the Dean Maxwell.

“The Minister seems to think that if she continues in her blinkered approach to community healthcare in Roscrea and persists in side-lining any talk of long stay beds, that eventually we will give up on the idea. She is wrong,” Deputy Browne said.