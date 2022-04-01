Search

01 Apr 2022

Roscrea People Book Project sale on this Saturday in SVP shop

SVP Personnel at last Sunday’s sale in Church Street: Eddie Murray (Volunteer), Tony Brennan (Treasurer), Flan Maher (Volunteer) , Sean Delaney (Vice -President) and Marie Spencer (Shop volunteer)

Reporter:

Darren Keegan

01 Apr 2022 10:17 AM

Email:

darren.keegan@iconicnews.ie

The Roscrea People Book Project is playing a major part in raising funds for the people of Ukraine and for the local Saint Vincent de Paul group.

Following the successful New Book Sale last Sunday for SVdP Roscrea, where almost €1,000 was raised for their community work, the Roscrea People Book Project continues with another New Book Sale in the Methodist Hall, Church Street Roscrea on Saturday April 2 to raise funds for the Irish Red Cross for Ukraine.

Sales of local studies books donated by local authors, John Feehan, George Cunningham, Willie Hayes, Peter Byrne, Martin Breen of Ennis, and publishers Dovea, Tipp Historical Society, FRS, Roscrea Musical Society, Crann, Roscrea People and Roscrea Digest add to the hundreds of new fiction, non fiction and children's books will be available at really bargain prices.

An Honesty corner where you give what you can will also be operable.

Thanks to all the businesses who have already contributed with their expertise: Roscrea Express, Walsh printers and Walsh Packaging; Roberts Books; Tipperary Co Library Service and many other individuals which wish to remain anonymous.

"So buy a book for Ukraine", George Cunningham said.

If you cant attend but would like to contribute to this project for the Ukraine fund via the Irish Red Cross, the bank details of Roscrea People are appended below. If doing so please let George kniow, georgencunningham@eircom.net know.  Mark any transfer Ukraine.

Bank details: Roscrea People C/A; Bank sort code: 93-52-71; AIB The Square
Roscrea. IBAN: IE27 AIBK 9352 7120 6383 82  (BIC: AIBKIE2D).

