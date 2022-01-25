Search

25 Jan 2022

Roscrea and Templemore receive funding for walking and cycling routes

Roscrea and Templemore receive funding for walking and cycling routes

Reporter:

Darren Keegan

25 Jan 2022 10:23 AM

Email:

darren.keegan@iconicnews.ie

Roscrea and Templemore will benefit from a funding injection to develop walking and cycling routes in the area - activities which have boomed in popularity in both towns, which unfortunately suffer from a dearth of suitable infrastructure to cater for it.

Roscrea based Councillor Shane Lee has given an enthusiastic welcome to the news that Tipperary County Council will receive €6,666,601 from the National Transport Authority for the provision of walking and cycling infrastructure in 2022. "This is absolutely fantastic news for our Council and particularly so for the projects in our District Council areas", he said on Tuesday.

"As Councillors we raise these issues at every possible opportunity and constantly strive to keep them to the fore for funding and work. I feel it is important to acknowledge the role of Tipperary County Council staff, who then prepare and submit the applications, which aids greatly in securing these monies", Cllr. Lee told the Tribune. 

"This funding, under the Department of Transport’s Active Travel scheme, is being directed to rural Local Authorities with the aim of bringing renewed vibrancy to our Regional towns and villages", Cllr. Lee said.

"€100,000 has been allocated to the R445 and this is one that I have been working on for a very long time. So much so that I organised a the signing of a Petition at the Roscrea Centre some years ago to highlight the potential to effectively and safely use this stretch of road from McDonald's to the roundabout past the factory for the betterment of local residents. Upgrading this stretch of road to prioritise safety for walking, running and cycling will be greatly appreciated locally", he said.

"So too will the €50,000 allocation for footpath improvements in conjunction with Age Friendly Roscrea and Tipperary County Council to ensure our footpaths are safe for all pedestrians, particularly the older members of the community and those who are physically challenged. I walked the streets of Roscrea with the Council Engineers to identify the areas that needed attention. €20,000 to initiate the provision of a walkway from Glencarrick to Corville NS is very welcome and is something that I have highlighted to Council Engineers following discussions with residents of Glencarrick", Cllr. Lee told the Tribune.

"I am delighted to learn that Templemore will receive €50,000 for footpaths improvements. The Mall in Loughmore will get €75,000 to set back a wall and put a new footpath in place and, in Templetuohy, €50,000 has been allocated for pedestrians safety works and a Level Crossing, which I have been calling for for quite some time. These are matters that I have been working on since the Public Meeting back in 2019. It's very welcome news for the parish’ says Cllr. Lee.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 17 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media