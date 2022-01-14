Search

14 Jan 2022

Construction of Birr Solar Farm not yet started

Plans for a massive solar farm near Birr were unveiled in summer 2020 but construction work hasn't started yet.

Reporter:

Derek Fanning

14 Jan 2022

CONSTRUCTION work has still not started on the proposed Solar Farm near Birr.
This exciting project got the go-ahead by the Council in June last year, but the company behind it (Ensource Energy Limited - based in Rathgar Dublin) has not started the installation of the solar panels.
“Unfortunately the green field site remains empty for now,” Cllr John Leahy told the Midland Tribune. “These type of projects can take three to five years to come to fruition so it could be another couple of years before we see the solar farm become a reality.”
The project met with no local objection, unlike wind farms in the county which have encountered considerable local opposition.
The massive solar farm will be built on land between Kilcormac and Birr. The farm will have a maximum export capacity of up to 40MW at Ballindown, Bogderries, Ballywilliam and Ballynaguilsha townlands, in the Eglish area of South Offaly. The site will cover some 70.2 hectares and is located on cutaway bogland. The site is to be accessed off the N52 national primary road linking Birr and Tullamore via the L70006 local road and is located close to the premises of Loughnane Concrete (Birr) Ltd.
The plan will involve some 122,904 photovoltaic panels, the construction of a 38kV substation, a transformer unit and ancillary development.

