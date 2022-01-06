Project to transform former Rialto Cinema in Nenagh receives €1.2-million

The very popular decision to convert a former cinema building in the heart of Nenagh has received a major boost and it has been announced the project will see a total redesign of the nearby streetscape, creating an attractive new area.

Nenagh’s Rialto Digital and Enterprise Hub has been granted €1.2million under the Rural Development Fund and the news has been warmly welcomed this morning by Tipperary Independent Dáil Deputy, Michael Lowry, who told the Tribune the much anticipated Hub will revitalise an important building in the town.

"This money will bring the project through the development stage and to the point it is ready to commence works", he said.

The plans will see the re-development of a brownfield site behind the hub, a new streetscape and will explore the potential provision of town centre housing and a new public amenity.

The Nenagh development is one of 27 landmark regeneration projects nationwide valued at €21.5m that will see old schools, former cinemas, courthouses and vacant buildings transformed into remote working hubs, creative studios, visitor centres, museums, libraries, enterprise, heritage and community spaces.

Details of the funding were announced by the Minister for Rural and Community Development, Heather Humphreys TD. The plans have a Strong focus on combatting dereliction, increasing the vibrancy of towns and villages and attracting people back to Rural Ireland. This multi-million euro investment aims to bring ambitious regeneration and economic development projects to full readiness.

The funding is being invested in projects that will rejuvenate town centres, drive economic growth and footfall, combat dereliction, develop pedestrian zones and outdoor spaces and boost tourism in Rural Ireland.

The applications for funding were subjected to a comprehensive assessment process by the Department, with oversight provided by an independent Project Advisory Board, made up of representatives drawn from key Government Departments along with external independent experts.