Nolan continues push to re-open Birr Community Mental Health Centre

INDEPENDENT TD for Laois Offaly Carol Nolan has said that she is continuing to engage with the HSE to escalate the re-opening of the Community Mental Health Centre in Birr.

Deputy Nolan was speaking after the Chief Officer of the Midlands Louth Meath Community Health Organisation confirmed to her that Mental Health management are proactively working with the HSE’s maintenance and estates teams to identify all of the building works that are required to be completed in order to re-open the community facility:

“I am keenly aware of how important the Community Mental Health Centre is, not just for Birr, but for all of those who valued the vital services it provided on a daily basis.

"I am aware that a meeting took place between Nursing management, Estates and Maintenance on the 17th of November 2021 to review what needs to be done at a minimum to re-open the Day Centre in Wilmer Road.

"I am also aware that Mental Health management are reviewing alternative options in the short term to endeavour to provide Mental Health patients in the area with a day service.

"This is an aspect of the interim proposals that we really need to see far more detail on.

"Birr needs and deserves a fully available community mental health service and not just a series of ad hoc measures that, while important, do not adequately respond to the level of need that currently exists.

"I have informed the Chief Officer that I will be continuing to engage on this matter until we have full and final confirmation of a return to full service at the Birr Community Mental Health Service,” concluded Deputy Nolan.