Councillor highlights dog fouling problem in Ferbane

Dog fouling in Ferbane Business Park is an irritating problem.
CLLR Eamon Dooley highlighted a bad dog fouling problem in Ferbane, during a recent Birr MD meeting.
"I have had a lot of complaints from members of the public," he commented, "about a very bad dog fouling issue on the walkway through the Business and Technology Park in Ferbane. I think we need to install CCTV cameras and warning signs.
“It's shocking. I think if people can't respect the walkway properly then perhaps we should remove it."
Following the meeting it was announced that CCTV cameras will be installed in the Business Park to tackle the issue.
There are a number of public walkways in Offaly which have a similar problem and the Council is threatening to close them down as well in order to deal with the issue.
