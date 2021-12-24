Cocaine seized by Roscrea Gardaí

Gardaí seized the cocaine and drug paraphernalia pictured above in Roscrea
Roscrea Gardai are continuing investigations into the seizure of nearly €5,000 worth of cocaine in Roscrea town yesterday.
As part of Operation Tara, local Gardaí carried out a search operation in the town at approximately 10.30am yesterday morning (Thursday, December 23).
“During this search 47 grams of cocaine (pending analysis), with a street value of €4,700 was seized, along with weighing scales and other drug paraphernalia,” Gardai reported.
“No arrests have been made at this stage, and investigations are ongoing” the Gardaí said.
The GOAL Mile run in association with AIB will take place at Emmet Square, Birr, on Christmas Day at 1pm.
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.