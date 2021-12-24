Search

24 Dec 2021

Cocaine seized by Roscrea Gardaí

Cocaine seized by Roscrea Gardaí

Gardaí seized the cocaine and drug paraphernalia pictured above in Roscrea

Reporter:

Midland Tribune Reporter

Email:

darren.keegan@iconicnews.ie

Roscrea Gardai are continuing investigations into the seizure of nearly €5,000 worth of cocaine in Roscrea town yesterday. 

As part of Operation Tara, local Gardaí carried out a search operation in the town at approximately 10.30am yesterday morning (Thursday, December 23).

“During this search 47 grams of cocaine (pending analysis), with a street value of €4,700 was seized, along with weighing scales and other drug paraphernalia,” Gardai reported.

“No arrests have been made at this stage, and investigations are ongoing” the Gardaí said.

