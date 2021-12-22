Search

22 Dec 2021

Christmas mulled wine in Golden Grove with the Roscrea Trail Blazers

Cathal McNicholas pictured with the organisers and friends of Roscrea Trail Blazers Walking Club at Golden Grove and Orange Hill, with mulled wine and tea and coffee at the finish. Pic: PJ Wright

Reporter:

Midland Tribune Reporter

Email:

darren.keegan@iconicnews.ie

Mulled wine and warming tea and coffee brought the perfect finish to the Roscrea Trail Blazers club's Christmas night0-walk.

On Thursday night last The Trail Blazers held their very special and well attended night walk around Golden Grove and Orange Hill.

The weather on the night was perfect for walking and on returning to Dromakeenan School Carpark the group were treated to mulled wine, tea and coffee, and home made baking supplied by the members.

Thanks to Monica Carroll in Tesco’s, Deirdre in SuperValu, Monica McNicholas and especially Theresa Watkins for setting up the stall at the carpark, without their continued support and generosity the Christmas walk would simply not happen.

Thanks to everyone who supported the club during 2021 and hopefully they can count on the continued support during 2022. Happy Christmas to all members and friends, have a great and safe Christmas.

The club will be holding a walk on St. Stephen’s Day at the Devil’s Bit Loop. Distance is 8km and takes 2.5 hours. Grade is Moderate/Strenuous.

Meeting at the Devil’s Bit carpark at 9am and all are welcome, young and old. Please note car pooling only for those who are fully vaccinated. If you would like to join the group on any of their future walks you can contact Cathal on (086) 3399193 with an expression of interest. You will be made very welcome.

Local News

