From Roscrea to Barcelona - watch the fascinating Damer House Gallery 'Dog Days' exhibition

Damer House Gallery and artists and gallery founders Thierry Rudin and Patricia Hurl have built a reputation for ingenuity and dedication to the arts and their annual Homeland video-art exhibition has put Roscrea firmly on the international map.

Since 2014 the ever fascinating and never disappointing Homeland exhibition has shown in Damer House Gallery in collaboration with LOOP Festival Barcelona and Àngels Garcia and Natalia Foguet, the exhibition's Independent Curators.

Homeland is dedicated exclusively to video art and film and aims to bring together professionals in all fields of the discipline - such as filmmakers, writers, directors, and producers within a space with international associations.

Local people from Roscrea and across Tipperary and Offaly have contributed over the years and the Homeland exhibition has become a national benchmark event recognised as an active platform for the diffusion, creation, and management of video art for fans and professionals.

This year the theme of Homeland was 'Dog Days' and the engrossing exhibition was shown in St John’s Tower, adjacent to Damer House in Roscrea last October and subsequently at the Alalimón Galeria in Barcelona, where it ran until December 18, as part of the LOOP festival.

It will be streamed online from mid-December until mid-January and Damer House Gallery is delighted to have the opportunity to showcase the Homeland 'Dog Days' exhibition online and to collaborate with the Nenagh Arts Centre again this year.

You can view it for free on the Arts Centre website and see the work of Irish selected artists such as Alannah Bates, Sarah Edmondson, Ali Farrelly, Eduard Fulop, Niamh McGuinne, Susan Hughes, Stephen Gunning and Finn Nichol; as well as the work of selected Barcelona Loop artists Valentina Alvarado Matos, Bernat Daviu, Anna Dot, Miralda and Eduard Resbier.

The Damer House Gallery has been closed since 2020 due to Covid-19 and is expected to re-open in March 2022. Damer House Gallery is an artist-led centre for contemporary art located in Damer House on the grounds of the 13th Century Norman castle in Roscrea.

Artists Patricia Hurl and Therry Rudin established Damer House Gallery in 2012. Since moving to the area in 2007, they have engaged with the local art environment, working in their studios in Ballybritt, and presenting work in Birr Theatre and Arts Centre and the Arts Centre in Tullamore, among other venues.