20 Dec 2021

Christmas at Roscrea Library

Niamh Ryan painted the beautiful Christmas decorations on the Library's windows

Reporter:

Midland Tribune Reporter

Email:

darren.keegan@iconicnews.ie

It's Christmas time at Roscrea Library and visitors have the chance to see a very interesting exhibition on the history of Roscrea GAA Club.

Visitors to Roscrea Library will be greeted by the beautiful Christmas decorations painted on the Library's windows by Niamh Ryan from Niamh Ryan Creations.

All fans of GAA in Roscrea know that December 19, 1971 is a hugely significant date in the history of Roscrea GAA Club.

It was the day that the club annexed the very first All-Ireland Senior Hurling Club Championship following victory over St. Rynagh's in Birr.

On the 50th anniversary of this remarkable achievement, why not pop in to Roscrea Library and have a look at the collection of profiles of some of the great players who played a leading role in that successful campaign, as well as snippets of information regarding some of the other great successes of this proud club.

Roscrea Library opens from 10am to 5pm everyday and closes for lunch from 1pm to 2pm.

