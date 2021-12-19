Gardai appeal for witnesses after road traffic incident in Birr

Gardaí are investigating a road traffic collision that occurred in the early hours of Sunday, 19th December, 2021, in County Offaly.

At approximately 12:20am, a car collided with a number of pedestrians after mounting a footpath at O'Connell Street in Birr.

Gardaí arrived to the scene and arrested the driver (a male juvenile in his late teens) on suspicion of drink driving and took him to Birr Garda Station. A blood sample was provided and he was later released pending further investigations.

A number of persons were taken to Midland Regional Hospital Tullamore with injuries. At this time, it's reported none of the injuries are life threatening.

The scene at O'Connell Street in Birr is currently preserved pending technical examination. Local diversions are in place.

Gardaí are appealing for any witnesses to this collision to come forward. Any road users or pedestrians who may have camera footage (including dash-cam) and were in the Emmet Square or O'Connell Street areas of Birr between 12:15am and 12:20am are asked to make this footage available to investigating Gardaí.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Birr Garda Station on 057 9169710, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda Station.