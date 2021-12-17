Search

17 Dec 2021

Offaly town in line for funding under Historic Towns Initiative 2022

BIRR

Birr, a heritage town, has received funding under the scheme in the past

Ger Scully

editor@tullamoretribune.ie

The Heritage Council is now accepting applications from local authorities across the country for the Historic Towns Initiative 2022.

In Offaly Birr is a heritage town and has received funding under the scheme in the past.

A total of €2million has been allocated for the heritage-led regeneration of towns under the initiative, which takes particular account of their heritage and history.  The scheme was announced on Friday by Minister of State for Heritage and Electoral Reform, Malcolm Noonan.

The Historic Towns Initiative is a joint undertaking between the Department of Housing, Local Government and Heritage, and the Heritage Council.  Last year, €1.5m in funding was awarded under this scheme, providing local employment and economic stimulus.

Since 2018, a total of 23 towns have benefitted from the scheme, with a variety of projects funded. These include streetscape conservation projects, such as works to traditional railings, render and joinery, as well as historic roof maintenance, and public realm works. A full list of towns can be found in the Notes to Editors.

Making the announcement, Minister Noonan said: “I am delighted to launch, in collaboration with the Heritage Council, another year of the Historic Towns Initiative, supporting the regeneration of further historic towns. This initiative will make €2million available to a number of towns, which will, in turn, help drive investment and renewal. I firmly believe that heritage-led regeneration can breathe new life into a town, helping to provide an attractive environment where people can live and work.”

Minister for Housing, Local Government and Heritage, Darragh O’Brien said: “Along with my colleague Minister Noonan, and the chief executive of the Heritage Council, Virginia Teehan, I welcome today’s launch of the Historic Towns Initiative.  This year, in line with our ‘Housing for All’ policy, I am encouraging local authorities to work with private owners or occupiers to bring vacant floor areas in historic buildings back into residential use and I invite applications for same. The renewed vibrancy in the heart of a town brings its own economic benefits, as footfall and visitor numbers increase and new light shines into once-vacant commercial and residential premises.” 

Chief executive of the Heritage Council, Virginia Teehan, added: “Programmes such as this rely on the strength of local communities and businesses in caring for their historic town. With support from local and national government, we can use heritage to improve the quality of life for all in our historic towns and address dereliction and vacancy.”

Funding applications must be submitted via the Heritage Council’s online grants system. The closing date for applications is Thursday, 3rd February 2022, at 5pm.  

For more information about the Historic Towns Initiative, visit the Heritage Council website.

