Roscrea's Anne Keevey recognised as one of Ireland's most inspirational people

Roscrea's Anne Keevey founded Age Friendly Roscrea - a group so successful it has been held up as a blueprint for how all towns in Ireland should plan ahead for the inevitable growth in our national aged population.

Age Friendly Roscrea, who are based in the former Roscrea Courthouse on Gaol Road, have played a pivotal role in already transforming Roscrea's streetscape and entire approach to planning for the future - a future where the number of older people will have grown dramatically and as a result the town's infrastructure will have evolved to accommodate them. This change has mostly been driven by one indefatigable champion for the older community - Anne Keevey.

Following a nationwide search to uncover Ireland’s most inspirational people, Anne is now celebrating after being named an Inspirational Hero in the Gala Retail and Virgin Media Inspiration Awards.

The Awards shine a light on individuals who make Ireland a better place with their selfless acts and inspirational deeds and Anne stood out due to her hard work and dedication in setting up and continuing to Chair the Age Friendly Roscrea movement.

Its legacy is to have the information the elders need to lead healthy and active lives, to continue to learn and develop. During the pandemic, Anne organised daily calls to people living alone, delivered meals on wheels and goodie bags to the elderly to help keep spirits up when morale was at an all time low.

Inspirational people from across Ireland were nominated for the Gala Retail and Virgin Media Inspiration Awards, with 26 inspirational county heroes being named from the hundreds of entries received.

