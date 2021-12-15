Search

15 Dec 2021

Eight groups in Offaly receive funding boost

Ger Scully

editor@tullamoretribune.ie

FUNDING totalling €30,032 was approved for Offaly County Council by Minister for Rural and Community Development, Heather Humphreys TD to eight social enterprises in the county under the Social Enterprise Capital Grant Scheme 2021.  

Cathaoirleach of Offaly County Council and Chair of Offaly LCDC, Councillor Declan Harvey, welcomed the funding which is being provided to deliver vital services for vulnerable communities to assist them in carrying out renovations or repairs to their premises as well as purchasing equipment to allow them to operate within the appropriate Covid guidelines.

The Social Enterprises Capital Grants Scheme will provide small grants to Social Enterprises to assist them in carrying out renovations or repairs to their premises. Grants ranging from a €800 to €7,000 are being provided to groups in Offaly under the Scheme, which is funded from the Dormant Accounts Fund. The grants will be administered on behalf of the Department by Offaly Local Community Development Committee (LCDC).

Social enterprises are businesses that work primarily to improve the lives of people. Their core objective is to achieve a social, societal, or environmental impact. Like other businesses, social enterprises pursue their objectives by trading in goods and services on an ongoing basis. However, surpluses generated by social enterprises are re-invested into achieving their core social objectives, rather than maximising profit for their owners. They frequently work to support disadvantaged groups such as the long-term unemployed, people with disabilities, the Traveller community, etc., or to address issues such as food poverty, social housing, or environmental matters.

A full list of the successful groups in receipt of Social Enterprise Capital funding is available on Offaly County Council’s website at www.offaly.ie.

