Covid booster vaccines available in Nenagh

A booster clinic for those aged between 50 and 69 years will be held in the Mid West Vaccination Centre at the Abbey Court Hotel in Nenagh today (Tuesday, Dec 14).

People from Roscrea, Nenagh, Borrisokane and surrounding areas are attending the vaccine clinic today, which opens from 8.30am until 6.30pm.

The clinic is part of University Hospital Limerick Group's campaign to ramp up booster clinics ahead of the Christmas period.

There will be a a total of 10 walk-in clinics for people aged between 50 and 69 years at the three Mid-West Covid-19 Vaccination Centres between Tuesday and Sunday December, 19.

This Friday, December 17, will see half-day sessions at all three centres dedicated to walk-in clinics for those who are yet to receive primary dose 1 and 2 COVID-19 vaccinations.

All walk-in clinics will be in Scoil Carmel, Limerick; the former Outpatients Department at Ennis Hospital; and the Abbey Court Hotel in Nenagh.

On Friday, there will be a walk-in Dose 1 & 2 (Pfizer) clinic in the Abbey Court Hotel from 2pm until 7pm.

There will be a walk-in booster clinic for those aged 50 to 69 years in the Abby Court on Saturday from 12.30pm until 6.30pm, and a further walk-in booster clinic on Sunday in the Abbey Court between 8.30am and 6.30pm.

There is no appointment required for Walk-In Booster Vaccine Clinics for anyone aged between 50 and 69 years. However, these clinics are for this age group ONLY: no others will be permitted. Please note that five months (150 days) should have elapsed since you received your Dose 2 vaccine before attending for a Booster vaccine.

Anyone aged between 50 and 69 who had the single-dose Janssen vaccine, must wait at least three months before attending for a Booster dose.

Anyone who has had a COVID-19 positive result in the last 6 months should not attend for a booster vaccine.

The Walk-In Dose 1 and Dose 2 Vaccine Clinics in our centres. should NOT be attended by anyone seeking a third vaccine dose.

Anyone attending for Dose 2 should bring their vaccine record card. A minimum of 21 days must have passed after Pfizer Dose 1 before Dose 2 is administered. The interval is 28 days for people who have received AstraZeneca/Moderna Dose 1 and are presenting for Pfizer Dose 2.