14 Dec 2021

Join the Roscrea Speakers Club for Christmas

Members of the Roscrea Speakers Club

Reporter:

Midland Tribune Reporter

Email:

darren.keegan@iconicnews.ie

Roscrea Speakers Club might be the answer for a lot of people who find the evenings long and would like to pick up a new hobby without the intimidating classroom environment.


By joining Roscrea Speaker Club's online meetings you can join observe and see for yourself how relaxing it is and how much you can learn from all the members, and the benefits of progressing through the Toastmasters Pathways. It's really interesting and entertaining and the group is very supportive and you will undoubtedly come away still laughing at one of the funny stories regaled on the night. 

It's very useful regarding the crutch words we all use, how to improve your interview skills and with skills such as delivering presentations for work, or engaging an audience. 


The Roscrea Club's next meeting is on Thursday, December 16 and you can email roscreaspeakers2021@gmail.com or contact them by phoning (086) 812 5427.

