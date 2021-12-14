Schools forced to make difficult choices with funding - Browne

Sinn Féin TD Martin Browne has welcomed that the government has finally realised the need to provide additional ventilation to schools, but principals will have to make a choice between HEPA filters and other works that may be needed.

Teachta Browne said: “I welcome the fact that the government has finally listened to parents, teachers and the opposition and has recognised the importance of HEPA filtration in the schools that need them.



“It has been scientifically proven that these devices help reduce the spread of Covid-19 in poorly ventilated locations. It is about time that the government accepted this", the Tipperary Dáil representative said on Tuesday.



“However, making them available through the Minor Works Grant is not ideal, as schools will have to choose between other works that may need to be done and the installation of HEPA filtration.



“If the filtration systems were procured centrally by the Department and distributed to the schools that need them, then the process would be far easier for under-pressure principals to deal with, while it would also eliminate the need to sacrifice other projects to avail of them.



“Pupils, parents and teachers across Co Tipperary deserve a more immediate and direct response from government to the issues affecting them. So while it is welcome that €2.58 million is being made available to Co Tipperary under the Minor Works Grant, it is far from ideal to leave principals having to decide between acquiring HEPA filters or other works.”