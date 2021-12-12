Search

12 Dec 2021

Join Roscrea Trail Blazers for their Christmas walk

Join Roscrea Trail Blazers for their Christmas walk

Join Roscrea Trail Blazers for their Christmas forest walk

Reporter:

Midland Tribune Reporter

Email:

darren.keegan@iconicnews.ie

Roscrea Trailblazers are inviting everyone to wrap up and get out and enjoy the wonderful winter countryside and take part in their Christmas walk.

The Christmas Night walk will be held on Thursday night, December 16 and this year there is a change of venue. The group will be doing the Golden Grove Loop - a very family friendly, 6km long, easy loop, on quiet country roads and forest tracks. 

The group will meet at the Dromakeenan School Carpark at 7pm. Please bring head/hand torch and Hi Viz jacket. Refreshments afterwards and all are welcome to come along, young and old.

On Thursday last the Blazers headed to the Killavilla Loop outside Roscrea. This is a fantastic family walk and well worth visiting.

If you would like to join the Roscrea Trailblazers group on any of their future walks you can contact Cathal on (086) 3399193 with an expression of interest. You will be made very welcome.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 14 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2021 Iconic Media