Join Roscrea Trail Blazers for their Christmas walk

Roscrea Trailblazers are inviting everyone to wrap up and get out and enjoy the wonderful winter countryside and take part in their Christmas walk.

The Christmas Night walk will be held on Thursday night, December 16 and this year there is a change of venue. The group will be doing the Golden Grove Loop - a very family friendly, 6km long, easy loop, on quiet country roads and forest tracks.

The group will meet at the Dromakeenan School Carpark at 7pm. Please bring head/hand torch and Hi Viz jacket. Refreshments afterwards and all are welcome to come along, young and old.

On Thursday last the Blazers headed to the Killavilla Loop outside Roscrea. This is a fantastic family walk and well worth visiting.

If you would like to join the Roscrea Trailblazers group on any of their future walks you can contact Cathal on (086) 3399193 with an expression of interest. You will be made very welcome.