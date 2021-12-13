Offaly councillors pay tribute to former Rhode Sinn Féin councillor

Offaly's councillors paid tribute to former Rhode Sinn Féin Councillor Alan Davy during their recent monthly meeting.
CATHAOIRLEACH Declan Harvey suspended standing orders during the recent Offaly County Council meeting to pay tribute to former Councillor Alan Davy, who died suddenly on Wednesday November 10.
Cllr John Carroll said Alan's passing was a shock to many and it was untimely. Cllr Carroll said Alan was “a very honourable and principled councillor” who was “dedicated to his Rhode area and the county.”
Cllr Carroll said this very sudden death was a tragedy for the family. He added that Alan's wife died a few years ago.
Cllr Peter Ormond added that on behalf of the Fianna Fail group he wished to be associated with the tributes. “We in the Fianna Fail group offer our sympathies to Alan's family at the time of his untimely death.”
Cllr Noel Cribben pointed out that Alan, who was a Sinn Fein councillor, was co-opted to represent the people of Edenderry when the seat became vacant after the resignation of Martin Reilly in November 2018 “and he did it very well. He was a very decent man.”
