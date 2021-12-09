Roscrea will receive €100k for Town Centre First Plan

Roscrea is to receive €100,00 funding to deliver a Town Centre First Plan.

Roscrea will be one of 26 towns across the country that will receive this funding, which aims to map out future development, focus on tackling dereliction and vacant properties and make the town centre a more attractive place to live, work, socialise and run a business. This initiative aims to help re-imagine and revitalise rural communities as part of forthcoming Town Centre First Policy.

Welcoming the news from the Minister for Rural and Community Development, Heather Humphreys, Tipperary Independent Deputy Michael Lowry says that towns for this first phase were selected based on submissions received from the Local Authorities in all 26 counties.

Each local authority will now work closely with local community groups, retailers and the other members of the Town Teams in devising and delivering on the objectives of their respective masterplans.



The Town Centre First Plans will be guided by a strong empirical base and developed collaboratively with local Town Teams involving community, business, as well as public private stakeholders.



It is envisaged that the Plans will cover the importance of “place-making”, town centre living, the social and economic purpose of the town, and respond to emerging opportunities such as those linked to remote working, climate action and digitalisation. The Plans will also be central to addressing vacancy and dereliction in these

locations.