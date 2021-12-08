Dáil and local reps seek clarity on Dean Maxwell home's future

Because of HIQA enforced health regulations coming into force on the first day of 2022, Roscrea faces losing the provision of long-term care at the town's only public nursing home – however, what the future holds is still shrouded in much uncertainty.



Last week Roscrea's Community Development Council (RCDC) attempted to dispel that uncertainty and allay the mounting anxiety in the town by pleading for urgent action by Tipperary's Dáil representatives to ascertain some facts.



RCDC, led by Chairman John Lupton and Secretary Steve Crofton, contacted Tipperary's Dáil representatives asking for them to investigate the issue.



This week Deputy Michael Lowry met with Minister for Older People, Mary Butler TD, to seek written clarity on the current and future status of the Dean Maxwell Community Nursing Unit.



Deputy Lowry was responding to a request from Roscrea Community Development Council, who had contacted him asking, in particular, about the January 1 deadline that was given earlier this year as the cut-off point for accepting long-stay residents into the Dean Maxwell Unit, and also in relation to confirmation that there is an allocation in the review of the National Development Plan 2040 for refurbishment/rebuilding of the Dean Maxwell facility to enable it to cater for long term stay residents and satisfy HIQA requirements in that regard and that it is a priority development for the HSE.



“I agree entirely that the HSE must make a clear and unequivocal statement of its intention. My understanding, arising from the visit of Minister Butler to the facility, is that an extension of current services for one year will apply”, Deputy Lowry said.

“I met with Minister Butler and requested that she confirm the time extension in writing. I also asked the Minister to ensure that the HSE bring forward a Development Plan for a refurbished/new unit to incorporate all existing services, including long stay beds.



“I reminded the Minister that monies are allocated for this purpose under the National Development Plan. Dean Maxwell must be allocated sufficient funds from this programme”, he said.



“The people of Roscrea deserve clarity at this point in time. This clarity is of even greater importance to the residents at Dean Maxwell who cannot be allowed to live under a cloud of uncertainty any longer”, Deputy Lowry said.



Roscrea based Independent Councillor and member of the Lowry Team of local representatives, Councillor Shane Lee, also reached out to the HSE to try and establish some clarity on what the future holds.



Cllr. Lee was told the National Development Plan (NDP) sets out capital ceilings over the next 5-year period for the health sector. Allocations to specific projects or programmes are not included in the NDP; they are determined at departmental/sectoral level in the capital planning process, Cllr. Lee was told.



‎‎Allocation to specific projects and programmes is carried out in the sector in the capital planning process.

The capital planning process for 2022 and beyond is underway. “Capital plans will be developed taking account of factors including the service assessment of needs, prioritisation of projects, available funding, levels of contractual commitments and review and prioritisation of projects within these parameters” they said.