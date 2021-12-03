Search

03 Dec 2021

Roscrea family spread Christmas cheer to support charity!

The amazing display in Cluain Ard in Roscrea

Reporter:

Darren Keegan

Email:

darren.keegan@iconicnews.ie

Roscrea's O'Meara family who live in Cluain Ard have lit up their home for charity this Christmas, with a stunning display of Christmas cheer sure to raise the hearts of everyone who visits.

The fantastic idea is in support of the Roscrea Branch of North Tipperary Hospice and visitors are encouraged to drive by the house and contribute to the collection buckets conveniently placed on the kerbside. 


“This year we are collecting for the Roscrea Branch of the North Tipp Hospice - please throw the change out of the car if passing to have a look”, Claire O'Meara said inviting people on social media to drive-by and see the lights and contribute to a great cause.


“The North Tipp Hospice Movement is a non-profit organisation that supports the development of hospice/palliative care in the North Tipperary area. They help support patients and their families through treatment and provision of equipment such as specialist beds, chairs and mattresses.

"Hospice emphasises palliative rather than curative treatment; quality rather than quantity of life. The dying are comforted. Professional medical care is given, and sophisticated symptom relief provided. The patient and family are both included in the care plan and emotional, spiritual and practical support is given based on the patient’s wishes and family’s needs”, Claire O'Meara explained.

