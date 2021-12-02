Last call to take part in the second Roscrea Digest

THE COVID-19 pandemic has been a harrowing time for communities around the country and every individual has experienced these unprecedented times differently - last year in Roscrea the local Age Friendly group compiled a collection of those individual stories to record the remarkable story of one town's struggle with the coronavirus.

Now Age Friendly Roscrea are compiling their second book titled the 'Roscrea Digest Volume Two'.



Work on a follow up to Age Friendly Roscrea's very successful first Roscrea Digest is under way and they have issued a last call to people who might like to contribute to what will be a precious time-capsule for future generations of Roscrea people looking back on what was one of the town's darkest hours - but also a time of great community spirit and compassion for our neighbours.



Many novice writers contributed to the Digest and hopefully will again and created a fascinating miscellany with many subjects and styles of writing - a Covid-19 Legacy as the title suggests.



Chair and founder of Age Friendly Roscrea, Anne Keevey is inviting submissions and calling out for contributors to the Digest and volunteers who might help with the production.



“With the passing of time, we will look back at our Corona pandemic with mixed emotions - both positive and less so and the 'Roscrea Digest A Corona Legacy' captures the essence of what it is meant to be in lockdown in Roscrea”, Anne explained to the Tribune ahead of the completion of the first edition last year.



Nobody anticipated then that the pandemic would persist for so long and now the need to tell the next chapter in the story has led to the second book.



The first edition, which was written and printed in Roscrea, sold out in days when it went on sale in shops around the town and provided a window for future generations of Roscrea people to reflect upon how the pandemic and subsequently lockdowns were experienced and weathered by our community.



Over 100 people from home and abroad contributed to the first edition, with some copies stockpiled to give to family and friends abroad for Christmas.



“There are many, many phone calls from people looking for or wishing to add to the information gathered and some people are reading stories over the phone to their family members and friends in Nursing Homes”, Anne said when it was launched.



Compiling the unique book was no mean feat, particularly in times of social distancing and took several weeks to complete.

“We put together a goodie bag that we sent out and delivered to people. That included a time-capsule where people would record their Covid thoughts, or Covid experience. We thought it was a pity really not to do something with that information. So the idea came.



“It was a very small book to start with – it was going to be 50 pages of A5 but in fact, it turned out to be 120 pages of A4”, Anne said.

“Well over 100 people contributed and many people who often thought about writing, but never did, actually sat down and wrote a story.



“We often say we should have written that down, or ‘my mother spoke about that and I’m sorry I didn’t write it down’, and this was an opportunity really to write down a lot of those thoughts and experiences”, Anne said.



Many local people have reconnected with friends and family as a direct outcome of the publication.



Throughout Covid-19, Age Friendly Roscrea received support from the HSE, Tipperary County Council, North Tipperary Development Company, the Local Community Development Committee and the Public Participation Network.



“What we often think of as small stories emerge as the real diamonds - so take pen in hand and away you go”, Anne said, inviting anyone to share their highs and lows of living through the pandemic.



Anyone interested in taking part in the second edition of the Roscrea Digest book can contact Anne Keevey by calling (0505) 22550.