OPINION: We have a beautiful natural treasure right here in Offaly

During Covid's interminable grip and its profoundly negative effect upon our lives, mentally as well as physically, some of us have tried to get away from it all as much as we possibly can by visiting some of the many beautiful outdoor spaces that we are blessed with in Ireland.

Here in Birr we are blessed to have many special outdoor places in our vicinity. Some of them are reachable by short car journeys; others you can get to by cycling or on foot. One of these areas is Killaun Bog Reserve, just a couple of miles outside the town, on the lefthand side as you are driving on the Birr to Kinnitty road.

It's a place Rosalind and myself have been fond of visiting for many years. In recent years it was obvious that the boardwalk, which was a St Brendan's Community School project in 1991, needed to be replaced. Upgrading work started earlier this year and the result is fantastic. The material used in the new boardwalk is tough and is expected to last at least another three decades. It's also aesthetically pleasing, blending in with the wilderness around it, rather than jarring (as manmade things often do jar).

At the relaunch of the Bog Reserve and the launch of the book “When the Nightjar returns” in Birr Community School on Thursday evening, John Feehan pointed out to us the rich biodiversity of the Reserve. Many of us are unaware of how rich places like this can be until the fact is pointed out to us by naturalists such as John. He said thousands of different kinds of animals live here. There are over 150 moth species, at least ten butterflies and a dozen or so dragonflies and damselflies. The larger animals include fifty species of birds, as well as fox and badger, fallow deer, woodmice and shrews. It is an important breeding area for newts and frogs, and the common lizard is also present. “Animal life is so diverse,” said John, “because there are so many species of plants that can provide food and there are so many varying habitats where different species can find a place to live.”

The first butterfly to appear in spring in the Reserve is the brimstone which likes to cling to the under surface of a leaf and is practically invisible because its wings blend in with the foliage. Butterfly Lane is the name given to the final, grassy track at the end of the Killaun boardwalk. Michael Dooley described a walk along this short stretch in September 1992 during which “for one hundred metres there was a continuous sight of butterflies fluttering around us. I estimate that there were at least fifteen within three metres of us at all times as we walked.” Michael recorded eight species during his hundred metres walk, including small tortoiseshell, peacock, meadow brown, small copper, brimstone, wall brown, small heath and speckled wood.

The Reserve is also a good place to observe moths at night in the light of a bright torch. Most of us think of moths as being drab and uninteresting. I used to fall into this bracket of person, but no more. Now I find moths fascinating, particularly their camouflaging ability. The Buff-tip can look like a broken twig, and others can resemble bird droppings.