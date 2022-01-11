Possible tornado spotted off the coast of Ireland

Met Eireann reporting Tornado spotted off the coast of Ireland PIC: Twiiter @Eeebee1
A possible tornado was spotted off the coast of Ireland last week.
In a post on Twitter, Met Eireann said the possible tornado was spotted near Ballyduff in Kerry last week.
The waterspout was captured by Ellie Byrne @Eeebee1 on Twitter.
Met Eireann says that although tornados are rare in Ireland, they can occur when a variety of factors such as very unstable air.
We've heard reports of a possible tornado near Ballyduff, Kerry last week ️— Met Éireann (@MetEireann) January 10, 2022
Although tornadoes are rare in Ireland, they can occur when a variety factors such as very unstable air ⛈️ wind shearand vertical motion ⏫ come together
Waterspout captured by @Eeebee1 in Clare pic.twitter.com/d7fRcX85q3
