The weather forecast for Ireland for the weekend from Met Eireann is for the weather to remain unsettled with rain or blustery showers but becoming milder and more settled towards the end of the period.

Weather Forecast for Saturday

According to Met Eireann, rain will quickly clear on Saturday morning with sunny spells and showers following from the west, hail with isolated thunderstorms are possible, while showers will turn wintry through the evening hours. While the day will start mild temperatures will drop through the day with early afternoon highs of 4 to 7 degrees, in fresh and gusty westerly winds increasing very strong near Atlantic coasts.

Showers will become confined to western and northern coastal counties on Saturday night with long dry periods and clear spells elsewhere. Lowest temperatures of 1 to 4 degrees generally, holding a little milder near Atlantic coasts.

Weather Forecast for Sunday

According to the latest Met Eireann weather forecast for Ireland, apart from a few wintry showers in the northwest at first Sunday will be a mostly dry start to the day. However, rain will develop in the southwest and spread northeastwards to all areas through the afternoon and evening. Afternoon temperatures of 7 to 11 degrees, but becoming milder during the evening as moderate southeasterly winds veer southwesterly.

Mostly cloudy with outbreaks of rain on Sunday night and drizzle mainly along western and northern coasts. Lowest temperatures of 5 to 9 degrees early, with temperatures rising through the night as southwest winds increase moderate to fresh.

Weather Forecast for Monday

Mild and mostly cloudy with outbreaks of rain or drizzle in the west during the morning, extending eastwards during the afternoon. After a mild start afternoon highs will range from 9 to 13 degrees but cooling through the afternoon with fresh southwest winds veering westerly and moderating by evening. The rain will clear on Monday evening with scattered showers following into the northwest overnight.