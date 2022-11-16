Search

16 Nov 2022

Roscrea's Nicole wins two trophies in two countries!

Roscrea's Nicole wins two trophies in two countries!

Nicole in action

Reporter:

Midland Tribune Reporter

16 Nov 2022 5:24 PM

Email:

darren.keegan@iconicnews.ie

Roscrea race driver Nicole Drought had a busy time of it last weekend when she travelled to Anglesey in Wales to compete in the famous Race of Remembrance - an Endurance race for a variety of cars with multiple drivers .

Rejoining the WRC Developments team, Nicole qualified fourth in class but once the seven hour race got going, she battled her way into the lead. Setting three fastest laps during her two hour stint, Nicole then pitted with a five second gap to hand over to her team mates for the remainder for the race.

She then headed to Holyhead to catch the ferry back to Ireland and get a few hours sleep before going to Mondello Park for the sixth round of the Irish Rallycross Championship. Before the racing started she received news that her team had held the lead until the end of the Saturday race and that her fastest lap had not been beaten.

Despite missing the first round of the Rallycross series, Nicole was up to second in the title chase and looking for her first win. She won two of the three heats, meaning she started the all important final from pole posiition in her Clio 172.  After a great scrap, she crossed the line a close second- ensurig that the championship battle goes down the wire to the final round on December 11th.

"What a weekend. I'd so much fun with the WRC guys at Anglesey. As ever, the car was spot on and I was delighted to go so well in it.  POB Racing in Kildare did some work on the Clio before the Rallycross and the car was absolutely flying- I really enjoyed driving it. Big thanks, as ever, to all of my sponsors, who make all this excitement possible," Nicole said.

To continue reading this article,
please subscribe and support local journalism!

Subscribing will allow you access to all of our premium content and archived articles.

Subscribe

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Live
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media