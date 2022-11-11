Who are the guests on the Graham Norton Show tonight

WATCH: Here's the guests for tonight's Graham Norton Show on BBC One
The guests have been announced for tonight's Graham Norton Show on BBC One.
Graham will be joined by music legend Bruce Springsteen, Golden Globe Winner Anya Taylor-Joy, BAFTA Award Winner Anna Maxwell Martin and comedian Mo Gilligan.
Music will be from Florence and the Machine.
The Graham Norton Show is on BBC One tonight at 11.10pm.
Tonight we're joined by @florencemachine, @MoTheComedian, Anna Maxwell Martin, @anyataylorjoy & @springsteen! This evening at 10:40 pm on @BBCOne #TheGNShow pic.twitter.com/nrt8HJ7Dbp— Graham Norton Show (@TheGNShow) November 11, 2022
