OPW 'unwilling' to permit Roscrea executions 100-year commemoration in Roscrea Castle

In January 1923 four men were executed in the grounds of Roscrea Castle by the Free State Army - an act of violence which still reverberates in the town almost 100 years later and that has caused some controversy in recent times regarding its commemoration.

As the 100-year commemoration event fast approaches, there has been strong criticism of the Office of Public Work's (OPW) refusal to permit commemorative events be held inside the grounds of Roscrea Castle - specifically in the small courtyard where the executions took place.

Sinn Féin TD for Tipperary, Martin Browne has raised the ongoing issue with the OPW over the commemoration of the four men executed in Roscrea Castle during the Civil War with the Minister.

"I raised this issue with the Minister on behalf of the Tipperary Republican Commemoration Committee, who have hit a brick wall with the OPW regarding their efforts to hold".

"The Minister in his reply informed me that the OPW are unwilling to allow any event to take place inside the castle unless there is a joint proposal from the county council. Both myself and the organisers have attempted to explain to the OPW that this is not how the council in Tipperary approaches commemorations. While they offer support to local groups organising events the council does not take on a direct organisational role’

"It is very disappointing that the OPW has taken this stance which they know rules out any

commemoration taking place inside the castle.

"I will continue to support the committee as they prepare for the centenary commemoration next January", Deputy Browne said.