Search

28 Oct 2022

Roscrea Church of Ireland Monster Auction

Roscrea Church of Ireland Monster Auction

Roscrea Monster Auction on Saturday, November 5

Reporter:

Midland Tribune Reporter

28 Oct 2022 3:24 PM

Email:

darren.keegan@iconicnews.ie

A monster auction will be held in the Muintir na Tire Hall, Rocrea on Saturday, November 5, at 3.00 pm. which will comprise timber, turf, briquettes, vouchers for goods and services. etc.

There will also be cakes, vegetables and home produce on sale. The bric-a-brac stall will have a varied selection of household and personal items on sale.

Refreshments will also be available. The sale opens at 2.00 pm with the auction commencing at 3.00 pm and finally the draw for the raffle where the first prize is a voucher for €250 for Bernies Supervalu will take place.

The sale is being organised by the members of the Church of Ireland, Roscrea for the upkeep of the church and grounds, which is an important landmark of the town enjoyed by townspeople and visitors alike.

A donation of 25% of the proceeds of the auction will be donated to "Autism Awareness Roscrea" in support of the fantastic work carried out by them in the community. Further details later and also on Facebook.

To continue reading this article,
please subscribe and support local journalism!

Subscribing will allow you access to all of our premium content and archived articles.

Subscribe

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Live
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media