Roscrea Church of Ireland Monster Auction

A monster auction will be held in the Muintir na Tire Hall, Rocrea on Saturday, November 5, at 3.00 pm. which will comprise timber, turf, briquettes, vouchers for goods and services. etc.

There will also be cakes, vegetables and home produce on sale. The bric-a-brac stall will have a varied selection of household and personal items on sale.

Refreshments will also be available. The sale opens at 2.00 pm with the auction commencing at 3.00 pm and finally the draw for the raffle where the first prize is a voucher for €250 for Bernies Supervalu will take place.

The sale is being organised by the members of the Church of Ireland, Roscrea for the upkeep of the church and grounds, which is an important landmark of the town enjoyed by townspeople and visitors alike.

A donation of 25% of the proceeds of the auction will be donated to "Autism Awareness Roscrea" in support of the fantastic work carried out by them in the community. Further details later and also on Facebook.