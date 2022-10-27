Midland Indians Community hold traditional Harvest Festival

The Midland Indians community at their harvest celebration.
MEMBERS of Midland Indians Community located in areas from Birr, Rathcabbin, Shinrone and Banagher held the traditional Harvest Festival (Onam) in the Quigley's Hall in Banagher on September 8th last. More than 60 members were involved including children and guests.
The whole programme was under the guidance of Fr Antony Sajeesh Puthiyaveetil, the Priest in St Brendan's Catholic Church in Birr.
The feast started with flower arrangement, and home made food, prepared by the community members at home, which was really delicious, and followed by cultural programmes, individual performances, games for kids and the traditional Uriyadi.
The members of the community had hand crafted a model of the traditional boat which was an attraction during the event.
Every year the members of Midland Indians Community gather on every occasion from native and local importance.
